Snapchat: Empowering Indian AR Developers and the Potential of AR Technology

Snapchat, the popular social networking platform, recently revealed that over 250 million people engage with augmented reality (AR) daily on average. This staggering statistic highlights the growing influence of AR in our everyday lives. Moreover, Snapchat acknowledges the significant contributions made Indian AR developers in building strong businesses on their platform.

Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., spoke about the incredible creativity demonstrated Indian creators on Snapchat. The platform is set to launch a range of tools to support its developer community, further empowering them to bring their imaginative ideas to life. Ajit Mohan, APAC President at Snap Inc., emphasized Snapchat’s commitment to empowering creators, offering opportunities for monetization and providing innovative tools to support their creative aspirations.

Spiegel highlighted the transformative potential of AR technology, stating that computers and the internet have often pulled us away from the real world. However, integrating AR experiences into our daily lives, communication becomes more embedded in reality. India, with its vibrant market of young individuals, presents a significant opportunity for Snapchat to reach over 200 million people in the country.

In addition to reducing barriers to creativity, Snap Inc. is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the image and video experience. Spiegel expressed excitement about the role AI will play in narrowing the gap between imagination and screen visualization. AI has the potential to revolutionize self-expression and innovation, thereby solving real problems for communities.

Snapchat’s focus on India stems from the country’s increasing interest in utilizing AR technology. According to Snapchat, 95 percent of Gen Z individuals in India express a keen interest in using AR for shopping, recognizing the potential for a more personalized and interactive experience. The Snap AR creator community in India has grown an impressive 60 percent in 2022, showcasing the rapid adoption and enthusiasm for AR technologies.

Snap Inc. continues to drive product innovation and launch new features to elevate the AR experience on Snapchat. The company’s dedication to empowering Indian AR developers and engaging with the immense potential of AR technology positions Snapchat as a potential hub for AR worldwide.

