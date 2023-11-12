New Snapchat Feature Gives Unique Perspective on World Events

Snapchat, the popular social media app known for its ephemeral content, is taking on a new role as a platform for citizen journalists in war-torn areas. Users in Gaza have been using the app to document their lives amidst the conflict, providing a unique and personal perspective to the world.

While Snapchat is often associated with lighthearted photos and filters, its “heat map” feature allows users to discover photos and videos from around the globe. In Gaza City, residents capture the situation from their balconies and living rooms. Some even venture out into the streets, filming the aftermath of collapsed buildings and showing the personal belongings left behind.

The content shared on Snapchat’s map is temporary, distinguishing it from other social media platforms. Unlike Instagram and Facebook, where finding relevant content from the Gaza area can be challenging, Snapchat’s map provides real-time updates. This has positioned Snapchat as a new form of citizen journalism, according to Richard Rogers, a professor of new media and digital culture at the University of Amsterdam.

Snapchat users in Gaza share their stories from a first-person perspective, inviting viewers to experience their reality. It provides a way for them to stay connected with the outside world when international journalists are unable to enter the region. As Rogers explains, “These images are very rare because international journalists cannot enter.”

Since the start of the conflict, Snapchat has witnessed an increase in people watching stories from Gaza and Israel. The platform has also seen a rise in the number of messages being posted, although specific figures are not available.

It is not common for us to have access to events in war zones. For instance, Snapchat disabled photo and video sharing in Ukraine in March 2022 due to safety concerns. The map feature provides valuable information about areas with a high concentration of people, which can be potentially dangerous.

Snapchat’s decision to continue hosting the map in Gaza reflects its commitment to allowing users to share their perspectives and experiences. The company monitors the content shared on the platform, removing any misinformation, inauthentic posts, or excessively violent material.

As Snapchat provides a platform for citizen journalists, it offers a fresh and unfiltered view of global events. It allows individuals to tell their stories, shaping the narrative in their own words while providing the wider world with a deeper understanding of their experiences.

