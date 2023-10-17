Snapchat Web Now Supports Video, Lenses, and Stories

Snapchat has announced that its web version will now allow users to create videos, use Lenses, and access Stories. This move demonstrates the social media platform’s aim to compete directly with TikTok and Instagram.

Previously, the web version of Snapchat did not support video creation or Stories, and users were unable to use the popular Lenses feature, which adds 3D effects to images. According to Snapchat, these features can now be accessed through the computer’s camera, either adding them via a link or searching for them. A test version has been made available for users to try.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, initially launched the web version for subscribers only, but it has now been made available to the general public since September 2022.

Snapchat’s official announcement states that to create a video, Story, or use Lenses on Snapchat’s web version, users need to copy the link of the Lens or content they want to use and open it in their computer’s browser, or search for it on Snapchat.com. Then, tapping on the ’embed’ icon in the sharing options, users can copy the code to link the content to their website or app.

The CEO of Snap, Evan Spiegel, has reportedly set a target of achieving 475 million daily active users the fourth quarter of 2024. This target is crucial if the company wants to stay competitive against TikTok and Instagram’s growing Reels community.

This new update to the web version of Snapchat is expected to enhance content sharing and provide a more seamless user experience for those who prefer accessing the platform on their computers.

Sources:

– The Verge