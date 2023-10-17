Snapchat Introduces New Features for Web Embedding

Snapchat has recently added two new features that allow users to incorporate content onto their profiles or stories on a website. The social media platform has introduced web embeddings for its Lenses, Spotlight videos, public stories, and public profiles, making it easier for users to share an article or website with their followers.

According to a press release, Snapchat states that these features will allow users to “express themselves, live in the moment, and learn about the world around them” adding a Lens to a Snap, posting on Stories, Spotlight, or Snap Map, and more.

The new embedding feature allows users to copy the code of their public story, featured video, or selected Lens selecting the embed button below the sharing options. The function automatically copies the code, enabling users to open it in their computer browser or on the Snapchat.com website, seamlessly linking the two.

In addition to the embedding option, Snapchat has implemented an OpenAI-based feature to expand the reach of users’ snaps to a wider audience. The company had previously introduced an AI feature in February, integrating ChatGPT technology for in-app chatting.

At present, the OpenAI feature is only available to paying subscribers of Snapchat Plus, which costs $3.99 per month and grants early access to new Snapchat features. The introduction of Snapchat Plus in June 2022 aimed to target users who spend most of their time communicating with close friends on Snap. While the company did not expect Snapchat Plus to become a significant source of revenue, subscription numbers have steadily increased.

CEO Evan Spiegel’s internal memo to employees outlined Snapchat’s goal to reach at least 475 million daily users the end of the fourth quarter in 2024, with a target of 14 million Snapchat Plus subscribers. The company currently has five million Snapchat Plus subscribers, a number that has been steadily growing.

Snapchat reported 397 million daily active users in its second-quarter report, marking a slight increase from the previous year. The company reported a 4% decline in overall revenue for the quarter but noted an 8% increase in quarterly revenue. The introduction of Snapchat Plus, as a subscription service offering exclusive and experimental features, has contributed to diversifying the company’s revenue streams.

Snapchat aims to continue improving and growing Spotlight, with over 400 million monthly active users, investing in advanced machine learning models and integrating it more seamlessly into the overall Snapchat experience.

