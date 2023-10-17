Snapchat Introduces Web Embeds for Content Sharing

Snapchat has introduced new features that allow users to easily embed content from their profiles or stories into a website. The social media platform now offers web embeds for its Lenses, Spotlight videos, public stories, and public profiles. This means that users can share an article or website with their followers simply copying the embed code and linking it on a computer browser or the Snapchat.com site.

In addition to the web embed feature, Snapchat has also rolled out an OpenAI-powered feature that expands the reach of users’ snaps. This AI feature, which was launched in February, integrates ChatGPT-powered AI into the app’s chat function.

These new features are part of Snapchat’s efforts to allow users to express themselves, live in the moment, and learn about the world around them. The web embeds make it easier for users to share their content with a wider audience, while the AI-powered feature enhances the chat experience within the app.

Snapchat launched its subscription service, Snapchat Plus, in June 2022, targeting users who spend most of their time communicating with close friends on the app. The company reported a drop in sales for its first quarter last year and introduced Snapchat Plus as a way to generate additional revenue. As of September, Snapchat had five million subscribers to Snapchat Plus, up from four million in June and three million in April.

CEO Evan Spiegel’s goal is to reach at least 475 million daily users the end of the fourth quarter in 2024 and have 14 million Snapchat Plus subscribers. As of the company’s second quarterly report, Snapchat has 397 million daily active users. While there was only a slight increase in active users from 2022, the company saw an 8% increase in quarter-over-quarter revenue. Snapchat aims to further diversify its revenue through Snapchat Plus and continue improving and growing its Spotlight feature.

Definitions:

– Lenses: Filters that users can apply to their Snapchat photos and videos to add special effects or modify their appearance.

– Spotlight: A feature within Snapchat where users can submit short-form videos to be featured and viewed a wide audience.

– ChatGPT: An AI language model developed OpenAI that is used to improve the chat experience within the Snapchat app.

