Snapchat Under Scrutiny for Potential Privacy Risks of AI Chatbot

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has expressed concerns over Snapchat’s failure to assess the potential privacy risks presented its AI chatbot feature, “My AI.” The ICO has issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snap, Inc and Snap Group Limited, calling for an adequate risk assessment before the feature can be offered to UK users.

“My AI” is an evolving feature on Snapchat that enables users to interact with an AI-powered computer programmed to mimic human conversation. Powered ChatGPT, an online AI tool, it provides realistic responses to users’ messages. While Snapchat describes it as an innovative feature, the ICO has emphasized the need for thorough evaluation of the risks associated with AI technologies.

The ICO’s concerns primarily revolve around the privacy risks faced teenagers who make up a significant portion of Snapchat’s 21 million UK users. The ICO has stressed that these findings are provisional, and no definitive conclusions should be drawn yet.

If the ICO’s final enforcement notice is adopted, Snapchat may be required to suspend the My AI function until a proper risk assessment is conducted. The ICO’s preliminary findings suggest a troubling failure on the part of Snapchat to adequately identify and assess privacy risks before launching the feature.

John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner, has highlighted the importance of organizations considering both the benefits and risks associated with AI. The ICO’s action aims to protect the privacy rights of UK consumers.

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, has asserted that My AI underwent a rigorous legal and privacy review process before being made available to the public. They have committed to cooperating with the ICO and ensuring that their risk assessment procedures satisfy the regulator’s requirements.

Overall, the ICO’s scrutiny of Snapchat underscores the need for comprehensive privacy assessments when introducing AI features. Organizations must consider the potential risks to users, especially vulnerable groups such as teenagers.

