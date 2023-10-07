Snapchat Faces Accusations of Privacy Failure for My AI Feature

Snapchat is facing scrutiny from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over its failure to assess the potential privacy risks posed its generative AI chatbot, My AI. The ICO has issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snap, Inc and Snap Group Limited, accusing the company of a “worrying failure” in conducting a proper risk assessment for the feature.

My AI is a tool that allows users to message a computer that mimics human conversation. Powered ChatGPT, an online AI tool, it aims to provide realistic responses to users. While Snapchat describes it as an evolving feature, the ICO has expressed concern about the privacy risks it may pose, particularly for the teenagers who make up a significant portion of Snapchat’s user base.

With 21 million users in the UK, Snapchat’s popularity among children aged 13 to 17 raises concerns about the potential exposure of personal information. The ICO’s findings are currently provisional, and final conclusions have not been drawn. However, if a final enforcement notice is issued, Snap may be required to conduct an adequate risk assessment before offering the My AI function to UK users.

The UK Information Commissioner, John Edwards, emphasized the importance of considering the risks associated with AI alongside the benefits. The ICO’s enforcement notice serves as a reminder that organizations must prioritize the privacy rights of consumers, particularly when it comes to the use of AI technologies.

Snapchat has stated that My AI underwent a comprehensive legal and privacy review process before being made available to the public. The company intends to work closely with the ICO to address any concerns and ensure compliance with risk assessment procedures.

This case highlights the growing need to assess and address privacy risks associated with AI technologies. As AI continues to advance, it becomes crucial for companies to prioritize privacy and data protection to maintain consumer trust.

