Snapchat’s Ad-Free Subscription Plan: A Game-Changer for Users?

Snapchat, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly testing a groundbreaking subscription plan that offers a completely ad-free experience. While the platform has already introduced the Snapchat Plus subscription tier, which promises an ad-free service, this new plan takes it a step further eliminating ads altogether.

According to Australian artist Jonah Manzano, who shared the news on Threads, the ad-free subscription plan is expected to be available at a monthly cost of AUD 15.99. Although details are still scarce, there are speculations that certain Snapchat Plus subscribers might need to pay an additional premium for access to the ad-free version.

While Snapchat is currently in the testing phase for this new plan, reports suggest that a similar feature was already rolled out to users in Norway a few months ago. This subscription plan aims to remove ads from stories and Lens ads, although some sponsored ads might still be present.

At present, the ad-free subscription plan is not accessible in significant regions like the US or Canada. Despite having a Snapchat Plus subscription, priced at AUD 5.99, users in these regions may still encounter ads on the platform. It is believed that they may have to subscribe to a separate ad-free plan to enjoy an uninterrupted experience. However, there has been no official confirmation on this matter from Snapchat.

The introduction of an ad-free experience reflects Snapchat’s potential shift towards charging users for premium features, similar to platforms like YouTube. While the global launch of this new plan remains uncertain, it is clear that Snapchat is actively exploring the possibility and is currently in the testing phase.

Since the introduction of Snapchat Plus, the app has undergone significant improvements, offering users exciting new additions such as custom app icons, chat wallpapers, generative chat wallpapers, and more. With the potential introduction of the ad-free subscription plan, Snapchat users can look forward to an even more enhanced and immersive experience on the platform.

