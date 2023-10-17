Discover “Augmented Egypt” at the Louvre Museum with Snap’s AR Studio

Snap’s AR Studio and the Louvre Museum have partnered to create “Augmented Egypt,” a series of innovative and educational augmented reality experiences in the rooms of the Department of Egyptian Antiquities and in the Cour Carré of the Louvre Museum. This collaboration aims to showcase the possibilities of augmented reality in the fields of art, education, and culture.

By using Snap’s advanced augmented reality technologies, the selected artworks from the Department of Egyptian Antiquities come to life with vibrant colors, textures, and details that have faded over time. Through 3D reconstructions of missing elements, virtual restorations of original pigments, and the creation of masks, the AR Studio teams, in collaboration with the museum’s curators, have breathed new life into these ancient artifacts.

Visitors to the museum can experience these augmented reality tours simply scanning the QR code on the artwork’s description card or opening the Snapchat camera on their smartphones. The experiences include:

– The Naos of Amasis: The faded bas-reliefs on the four sides of the Naos reappear, allowing visitors to read and appreciate their details. The statue of the god Osiris, which once received daily rituals and offerings behind the wooden doors of the Naos, also regains its place and original function through augmented reality.

– The Ancestors’ Chamber: The chamber is brought back to life with vibrant and luminous colors, paying homage to the dynasties of kings that preceded Pharaoh Thutmose III.

– The Dendera Zodiac: The intricate ceiling relief, inspired Babylonian, Egyptian, and Greco-Roman systems, is revealed in three dimensions, and its meaning is explained to visitors.

In addition to these in-room experiences, the AR Studio has virtually placed the 222-ton granite obelisk from the Place de la Concorde at the center of the Louvre’s Cour Carré. This installation pays tribute to Jean-François Champollion, who deciphered Egyptian hieroglyphics using the Rosetta Stone, and his original vision for the obelisk’s placement.

Furthermore, Snap’s AR Studio and the Louvre Museum have created a “Face Lens” or filter that allows Snapchatters worldwide to try on 3D reconstructed funerary masks of ancient Egyptians, just like those displayed in the museum.

Snap’s AR Studio aims to educate and inspire people about the potential of augmented reality in the fields of culture, entertainment, and education. With over 250 million people interacting with Snapchat’s augmented reality daily, this collaboration with the Louvre Museum showcases the growing use of augmented reality for educational and cultural purposes.

