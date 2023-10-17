Snapchat Introduces Embedding Feature and AI-Powered Snaps Extension

Snapchat has released two new features that aim to enhance user experience on the platform. The first feature allows users to embed Snapchat content, such as Lenses, Spotlight videos, and public stories or profiles, into websites. Similar to other competing platforms like Instagram and TikTok, users can copy the embed code and paste it on their website. This move demonstrates Snapchat’s efforts to expand beyond being just a photo messaging app and integrate its content into the larger web ecosystem.

In addition to embedding, Snapchat has also introduced a new feature powered OpenAI technology. This feature enables users to extend their snaps to capture more of their surroundings. It utilizes a technology similar to Photoshop’s Content-Aware Fill, but instead of targeting a specific area, it estimates the appearance of the entire border region. This enhancement allows users to create more immersive and comprehensive snaps with minimal effort.

These new features further emphasize Snapchat’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance user experience. The platform has been offering AI-powered perks to its Snapchat+ subscribers, including the Dreams feature that generates stunning images. While regular users can only use Dreams once, Snapchat+ subscribers can access it on a monthly basis or purchase additional image packs for $0.99 each. Snapchat+ subscribers also have exclusive access to other AI-powered features like the recently launched My AI chatbot, which provides personalized recommendations and photo responses.

By integrating embedding capabilities and AI-powered enhancements, Snapchat aims to retain its user base and attract more users who value the ability to share and create engaging content on the platform.

Sources:

– Source article