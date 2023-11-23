New Programs and Features Empowering Creators on Snapchat

Snap Inc. is revolutionizing the creator economy in the MENA region with the introduction of innovative programs and features on Snapchat. These initiatives are designed to support creators in building sustainable businesses while effectively engaging with their audiences.

Snapchat has become a thriving platform for publishers and established content creators in the region, who are successfully growing their communities. At the same time, emerging creators are being discovered and elevated through Snapchat’s creator ecosystem. With over 350 million monthly active users on average in Q1 2023, Spotlight, Snapchat’s entertainment platform for user-generated content, has experienced remarkable growth, with total time spent watching content increasing more than 200% year-over-year.

Julie Bogaert, Head of EMEA Talent Partnerships at Snap Inc., highlights the value Snapchat offers creators of all stages in their careers. Through unique reach, relevance, and revenue opportunities, Snapchat empowers creators to fully embrace content creation as a lucrative career.

Snapchat’s monthly addressable reach in the MENA region continues to expand, with global daily active users (DAUs) growing 12% year-over-year, reaching 406 million as of Q3 2023. This growth underscores the platform’s significance to businesses and creators alike.

The introduction of new monetization programs further solidifies Snapchat’s commitment to creators. Creators with a substantial following, a high number of monthly Snap views, and consistent content production may now be eligible to join the Stories revenue share program. By seamlessly integrating ads within creators’ Stories, this program provides a consistent source of revenue, enabling creators to reinvest in producing exceptional content.

Snapchat’s Spotlight reward program also champions aspiring creators. By offering increased rewards for top-performing Spotlight Snaps, Snapchat incentivizes creativity and empowers creators to turn their passion into a lucrative career.

Additionally, Snapchat recognizes the importance of amplifying creators’ reach. Snapchatters aged 18 or older can now post their own Public Story, expanding their audience and maintaining genuine connections. By saving Snaps to their Public Profile, creators gain valuable insights into content performance and the ability to engage more effectively with their audience.

Snapchat is continuously expanding opportunities for creators bringing their content to new surfaces across the platform, such as Snap Map. Creators can now tag locations in their Spotlight Snaps, significantly increasing exposure appearing on place profiles. They can also save their favorite Stories to their profile, allowing Snapchatters to discover and engage with new creators.

Snapchat’s commitment to empowering creators is evident in the success stories of content creators like Bader Al Safar, who has gained millions of views and rapid subscriber growth through Spotlight. These new programs and features provide a pathway for creators to showcase their talents and build a devoted audience.

By consistently rolling out new tools and features, Snapchat remains dedicated to empowering creators and helping them express themselves effectively to leave a lasting impact on the platform.

