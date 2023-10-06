Drug Gang Jailed for 31 Years After Operation Exposed

Summary: A drug gang led Kashif Sadiq has been sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison for their involvement in serious organized crime-related activities. The gang primarily operated through social media platform Snapchat, under the names Dr Greengo and Rodger Dodger, selling narcotics to customers. Sadiq, who was caught attempting to access a safety deposit box at luxury store Harrods, had stashed his ill-gotten gains there. In addition to cash, police found gold bars and luxury watches amounting to £485,550. The gang’s operation involved online advertisements and promotions, with customers needing a referee to vouch for them before accessing their services. Sadiq’s gang primarily dealt in cannabis and party drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine. They utilized various methods of delivery, including post, pick-up, and drop-off services. The court heard that over £1 million had been paid into different bank accounts associated with the gang. Other members of the gang were also sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to six years. The judge emphasized the damage caused organized crime and the supply of controlled drugs to communities and individuals.

Sources:

– The Scottish Sun