Snapchat and Nachter Collaborate to Offer Exclusive Lens Braces

Snapchat has partnered with Spanish comedian and content creator Nachter to bring Snapchatters a new exclusive Lens called Lens Braces. Available for a limited time from September 25th to November 25th, this Lens will allow users to transform into Nachter’s new character, a funny teenager, and have fun with their friends.

With over 10 million users in Spain, Snapchat is positioning itself as the go-to platform for visual messaging, offering exclusive content that will help increase its visibility as a content platform.

Nachter, excited about having a personalized Lens on Snapchat, expressed his fascination with the opportunity to develop his new character based on his inspiration. He also mentioned his eagerness to explore Snapchat as a content platform and discover its potential for content performance.

Pau Casas, the Head of Southern Europe on Snapchat, expressed his delight in providing the community with localized content through a Lens developed in collaboration with one of Spain’s funniest and most popular creators. He emphasized how Nachter’s comedic and engaging style aligns with Snapchat’s goal of providing new ways for users to express themselves and have fun using augmented reality.

Overall, this collaboration between Snapchat and Nachter not only offers a unique and entertaining experience for Snapchatters, but it also showcases the platform’s commitment to providing exclusive content and fostering creativity through AR technology.

Definitions:

– Snapchat: A social media platform known for its disappearing content and augmented reality features.

– Lens: A feature on Snapchat that allows users to overlay effects or filters on their selfies or surrounding environment.

– Snapchatters: Users of the Snapchat platform.

– AR (augmented reality): Technology that superimposes virtual objects onto the real world, creating an interactive and immersive experience.