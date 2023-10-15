Mother of Teenager Killed Drunk and Unlicensed Driver Urges People to Report Illegal Drivers

A mother from Wales, whose son was killed an unlicensed driver who was drinking cider at the wheel, has called on people to report illegal drivers. Dafydd Hughes, 18, was a passenger in a car being driven his friend, Ricky Davies, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Davies crashed the car head-on while driving on the wrong side of the road. Davies was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing death dangerous driving.

Dafydd’s mother, Emma Hughes, expressed her ongoing grief and said she could never forgive Davies for his actions. She also revealed that Dafydd had made the choice to get into the car that morning, but it was not his choice for Davies to drink and drive. Emma Hughes hopes that others will learn from her son’s tragic death and make responsible decisions when it comes to getting in a car with someone who is not licensed or under the influence.

Emma Hughes emphasized the importance of reporting illegal drivers and urged young people to realize the consequences of their actions. She believes that if one person can learn from her son’s death, it can prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

Dafydd’s death has had a profound impact on the local community, where he was well-liked. Emma Hughes described the loss as leaving a hole in her heart and said that life will never be the same again for her family.

The crash investigation found that Davies had been drinking and smoking cannabis before the accident. He was driving above the speed limit when the crash occurred. Davies had no driving license or insurance and had spent the previous three days heavily drinking and taking drugs.

Dafydd’s mother hopes that her story will encourage others to report illegal drivers and prevent further incidents like her son’s tragic death.

Source: BBC Wales

