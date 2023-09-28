Snapchat Faces Public Relations Battle as Cristiano Ronaldo Rejects the Application

Snapchat, the popular instant messaging application, is currently dealing with a significant public relations crisis after Cristiano Ronaldo rejected the application in front of a fan. The incident, which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, has prompted damage control efforts for the messaging platform.

In the video, Ronaldo can be seen stopping for a fan who approached him for a picture. However, he quickly rejects the request after noticing that the fan was using Snapchat to take the selfie. He is heard saying, “No, no, this is Snapchat.”

The reason behind Ronaldo’s rejection of Snapchat remains unknown. Speculations range from contractual obligations with rival platform Instagram to personal preferences regarding Snapchat’s filters. Regardless, this incident has posed a significant public relations challenge for the messaging application.

The fan base of the Al-Nassr superstar has begun deleting the Snapchat application, while others who were not fans of the app before have voiced their support for this movement. The negative image surrounding Snapchat as a result of this incident could harm its short-term valuation and potentially lead to bigger problems in the long run.

This rejection Ronaldo comes on the heels of a similar incident involving Coca-Cola back in 2021. During a UEFA Euro 2020 news conference, Ronaldo garnered attention moving two bottles of Coca-Cola out of the camera frame and replacing them with a water bottle. This action was seen as a rejection of the beverage giant’s product, causing a significant backlash and a drop in stock prices for the company.

In response to the rejection, Snapchat’s team will likely be cautious given the example of Coca-Cola. The impact of Ronaldo’s rejection could have far-reaching consequences, and the messaging platform will need to navigate the storm through strategic communication and damage control.

