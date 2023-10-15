Tragic Crash Reveals Reckless Behavior and High-Speed Impact

A horrific crash in Monmouthshire, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes, has shed light on the dangerous consequences of reckless driving. The crash occurred on the B4235 between Chepstow and Shirenewton when a car driven Ricky Davies collided head-on with another vehicle. Moments before the crash, a Snapchat video showed Davies holding a can of cider with minimal control over the steering wheel. Police Sergeant Bob Witherall, one of the first officers on the scene, described the crash as “complete and utter criminality and disregard.”

Collison investigators were called to the scene to piece together what had happened. Sergeant Witherall suspected that the crash occurred at a much higher speed than the 40mph limit on that stretch of road. The level of damage to the vehicles indicated a high-speed impact. A 3D scanner was used to reconstruct the scene, revealing that Davies’ car was on the wrong side of the road. It became clear that both cars were traveling at around 40mph, resulting in an impact of 80mph. However, further analysis indicated that Davies’ vehicle had been traveling even faster.

Evidence gathered from the crash and investigation showed that Davies was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was found to be almost twice the legal drink-drive limit and had cannabis in his system. Additionally, Davies did not have a driving license and the car was uninsured. CCTV footage revealed Davies’ reckless behavior throughout the day leading up to the crash, including drinking, smoking, and dangerously driving with a passenger’s leg hanging out the window.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of irresponsible driving. The actions of Davies, who was ultimately sentenced to eight years in jail, led to the death of his best friend. This case highlights the importance of collision investigators in piecing together the events of such crashes and their dedication to bringing justice to those responsible for such senseless tragedies.

Sources: BBC Wales Documentary Series – Crash Detectives, Gwent Police