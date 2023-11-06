Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel: AI Breaks Barriers to Creativity

Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel believes that artificial intelligence (AI) is a game-changer in bridging the gap between creators and their imagination. By leveraging AI technology, Spiegel emphasizes the significant reduction in barriers to creativity for developers and creators alike.

Traditionally, the creation of 3D assets for augmented reality (AR) experiences has been a time-consuming process. Spiegel highlights the challenge of generating these assets and recognizes the potential of AI to simplify and expedite the creation process. By utilizing AI, Snapchat aims to empower creators providing them with free, exciting, and immersive lenses, thereby unleashing more innovative AR experiences.

Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced the My AI chatbot in India. This experimental AI-powered chatbot, customized for Snapchat, offers recommendations for places on Snap Map and Lenses, among other features. With the upcoming Lens Fest, Spiegel hinted at the possibility of unveiling AR Lenses that leverage AI technology, further demonstrating Snapchat’s commitment to enhancing the creative potential of its platform.

When asked about the role of chatbots, Spiegel expressed his belief in their importance as a means of interacting with AI and boosting creativity. He emphasized that existing tools often fall short in translating users’ imaginations into reality, and AI serves as a catalyst in closing this gap. Spiegel is particularly excited about the integration of AI into Snapchat’s camera, believing that AI’s impact on self-expression and creativity within augmented reality will be significant.

As AI continues to evolve, Spiegel envisions a future where individuals can effortlessly transform their imaginative concepts into tangible experiences, whether through their smartphones or AR glasses. Breaking down barriers and unleashing the full potential of creativity is at the heart of Snapchat’s AI-driven approach.

