Snapchat Commits to Engaging Millions of Users in India through Augmented Reality

In a recent event held in Mumbai, Snapchat’s Co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel expressed his excitement about the growing creative scene in India and the platform’s commitment to engaging over 200 million Indian users through augmented reality (AR) experiences. Emphasizing the vibrancy and dynamism of the Indian developer community, Spiegel highlighted the company’s intention to collaborate and cultivate the future alongside local talent.

AR has captured the interest of 95% of Generation Z individuals in India, with 73% perceiving AR experiences as a more personalized approach to shopping. Recognizing the enormous potential for self-expression and learning, Snapchat aims to deliver exclusive Diwali-themed AR Lenses, infusing the festive spirit into the Indian user experience.

Snapchat sees the youth as instrumental in shaping India’s future and driving the adoption of AR technology. The Snap APAC President, Ajit Mohan, further emphasized the rapid growth of the AR creator community, enabling users worldwide to engage with immersive experiences.

As part of Snapchat’s commitment to empowering creators, the company offers monetization opportunities and innovative tools. During the AR Day event, creators, advertisers, and brand representatives came together to discuss and showcase the possibilities of augmented reality. With an average of over 250 million daily interactions on Snapchat’s AR features, the platform has already built a robust engagement with AR.

India has become a thriving hub for AR creators, with a remarkable 60% growth in 2022. To incentivize and recognize their contributions, Snap introduced the Lens Creator Rewards program, designed to encourage the development of high-performing Lenses on Snapchat.

With its focus on user engagement, collaboration with local talent, and commitment to empowering creators, Snapchat is poised to bring innovative augmented reality experiences to millions of Indian users, reshaping how they engage with technology and express themselves digitally.

