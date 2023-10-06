Snapchat Launches Phantom House Mystery Content Series for Halloween Season

Snapchat is introducing a new mystery content series called Phantom House, just in time for the Halloween season. The series will follow three verified content creators on Snapchat, Tony Talks, Sofie Dossi, and Ezee, as they attempt to escape the Phantom House. The campaign will appear across various tabs on Snapchat’s platform, and viewers will be able to use augmented reality (AR) lenses to explore the Phantom House and help the Snap Stars solve puzzles and escape.

In addition to the series, Snapchat will bring the virtual world of Phantom House to life in New York, starting on October 16th. The company will also host a private event on October 18th, where clients and partners can experience the Phantom House in the real world.

Eric Baldwin, executive creative director at Snap Inc., said, “We wanted to create a unique experience for Snapchatters that would keep them in the Halloween spirit for the entire month of October. And we know Snapchatters love engaging with Snap Stars because of the true 1:1 connection with them.”

The Phantom House series is part of Snapchat’s efforts to provide interactive and immersive experiences for its users. By incorporating AR technology and partnering with popular content creators, Snapchat aims to keep its audience engaged and entertained during the Halloween season.

