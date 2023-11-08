New Snapchat AR Emojis Bring Rolling Stones to Life

Snapchat’s AR Studio has launched a new series of augmented reality emojis to celebrate the release of the Rolling Stones’ latest album, Hackney Diamonds. Using Snapchat’s cutting-edge technologies like 3D Bitmoji Lens, users can now bring the band’s avatars to life within their own surroundings. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will appear as lifelike Bitmoji characters, performing their latest hit, Angry, right in front of the user. What makes it even more exciting is that users can join them on stage with their own Bitmoji avatars, dancing alongside the iconic musicians.

To add to the excitement, Snapchat’s accessory store has also launched the Band Tees collection. This allows music fans from around the world to show their support for their favorite artists and express their passion through their Bitmoji outfits. And what better way to do that than with a Rolling Stones t-shirt?

Bringing Jagger and the gang to life is as easy as opening Snapchat’s camera, selecting the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens, and tapping the screen twice to virtually crack the glass and start the experience. Users can even take a photo and share it on their Story or Spotlight, replacing the traditional profile pictures.

Snapchat’s spokesperson explains, “Bitmojis provide a fun and unique way to visually and creatively express oneself. This feature enhances communication and user interaction within the app and has become an integral, popular, and engaging part of the social experience. Today, over 70% of daily active users have created their own Bitmoji linked to their Snapchat profile, and over 250 million people use them daily.”

So, for Rolling Stones fans and Bitmoji enthusiasts alike, this new Snapchat innovation offers a fun and immersive way to connect with their favorite band and express their love for music in a whole new dimension.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I access the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show on Snapchat?

To bring Mick Jagger and the band to life, simply open Snapchat’s camera, select the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens, and tap the screen twice to begin the experience.

2. Can I join the band on stage with my own Bitmoji avatar?

Yes! With this new augmented reality feature, users can dance alongside the Rolling Stones with their own Bitmoji characters.

3. Can I purchase Rolling Stones merchandise within the Snapchat app?

Yes, Snapchat’s accessory store has launched the Band Tees collection, including Rolling Stones t-shirts, allowing fans to support their favorite artists and express their passion through their Bitmoji outfits.

4. Can I share my experience with others on Snapchat?

Absolutely! Users can take photos during the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show and share them on their Story or Spotlight, replacing their traditional profile pictures.