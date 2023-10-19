Snapchat wins the “Kanalbattle” with its media pitch for MFO Zoo

Snapchat emerged as the winner in this year’s “Kanalbattle,” a competition organized MFO (Mediaforum Oslo) where ten selected channels competed to deliver the best media pitch for a fictional advertising project. The challenge for the media outlets was to present their solutions for the launch of the new zoo, MFO Zoo, in Fornebu.

In front of a full-house at Colosseum cinema, with 900 people in the audience, each of the ten channels had ten minutes to convince both the jury and the public. Ultimately, Snapchat was crowned as the favorite.

The presenters from Snapchat, Håkon Gedde-Dahl and Martin Wenstad, received praise for their excellent delivery. Meanwhile, the jury struggled to declare a single winner due to the convincing performances from all the media channels.

“We can truly envision MFO Zoo shining, with the desired impact within reach. The brief has been excellently executed, with great attention to detail. The presentation includes measures to increase awareness and future growth, with a good dose of innovation and insights. The winner has done thorough target audience research, segmentation, realistic budgeting, and timing for the campaign,” said jury leader Mari-Anne Tellefsen.

Snapchat’s victory came after facing tough competition from representatives of Aller Media, P4, Google, Team Tomorrow, Media Direct Norge, Clear Channel, TV 2, Moderne Media, and Schibsted.

While celebrating their win, the presenters from Snapchat took a light-hearted jab at Clear Channel, thanking them for raising the temperature poking fun at Snapchat during their own presentation. Clear Channel had criticized Snapchat for not having enough coverage among older demographics.

The “Kanalbattle” certainly lived up to its name, as the battle intensified with Clear Channel’s comments. However, Snapchat defended their position, emphasizing that Clear Channel’s criticism may have been valid a decade ago but not today.

Snapchat’s victory in the “Kanalbattle” highlights the platform’s strong media pitch for MFO Zoo. Their efforts showcased a comprehensive understanding of the target audience, innovative ideas, and a well-executed campaign strategy.

Source: MFO Norway (no URL provided)