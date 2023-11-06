People in Vietnam Call for Boycott of Snapchat over Controversial Map

People in Vietnam are urging others to boycott Snapchat due to a controversial feature on the app’s map. The map in question displays illegal farm boundaries, specifically in the form of cow track outlines. While the social media platform does not have a specific branch in Vietnam, authorities are currently exploring ways to address the issue.

During a press conference on November 6th, Mr. Le Quang Tu Do, the Director of Broadcast, Television, and Electronic Information at the Ministry of Information and Communications, acknowledged the reports concerning Snapchat’s map displaying cow track outlines. However, he noted that the social media platform does not have a direct connection in Vietnam. He stated, “We will find a way to address this issue. In the worst-case scenario, if we cannot establish contact to remove the content, the Ministry will take technical measures.”

Since November 6th, many Snapchat users in Vietnam have discovered the illegal farm boundaries displayed on the app’s map. The Snapchat map offers three different styles: hotspot, satellite, and memories. The cow track outlines appear on the satellite map feature.

Kim Cuong, a communications specialist in Ho Chi Minh City, shared her experience, saying, “I regularly use Snapchat for work with foreign clients and pay close attention to the map on the app. The violation appeared only after the latest update at the beginning of November.”

Meanwhile, an administrator of a Facebook group opposing the cow track outlines stated that this might not be a common misunderstanding. They described it as a deviation in the satellite mode, which is not the default setting. “This is an international map that is seen many users worldwide, not just in Vietnam,” they added.

According to the information available on the app, Snapchat uses data from OpenStreetMap, a mapping platform that has previously been criticized for displaying illegal farm boundaries.

