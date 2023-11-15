Introducing the Revolutionary Beauty Bestie: Snapchat’s New AR Makeup Filter

Snapchat has partnered with NYX Professional Makeup to bring users an innovative new AR makeup filter called Beauty Bestie. This groundbreaking filter not only allows users to recreate stunning looks, but it also provides a seamless shopping experience linking to the products used. With the rise of struggling pharmacy chains and the shift towards online shopping, NYX is determined to tap into the virtual market and attract a wider customer base.

To access the Beauty Bestie filter, users can simply search for “NYX Beauty Bestie” or visit NYX’s public profile on Snapchat. They will discover a wide range of daily looks created NYX makeup artists, which can be personalized according to their preferences. Through user interaction, the filter learns the user’s preferences, making the experience more personalized over time. Additionally, the filter suggests products for purchase, with a convenient “more” button that links directly to the NYX website.

In the near future, NYX plans to introduce an exciting new feature within the app. Users will be able to scan NYX products using their phone camera, unlocking access to tutorial videos that demonstrate how to use the selected products effectively. This feature aims to enhance the user experience and provide valuable guidance for customers.

The Beauty Bestie AR filter is just one example of the growing trend of beauty-focused AR filters. Companies are increasingly recognizing the potential for monetization within this space. Earlier this year, Snapchat created AR Enterprise Services (ARES), a dedicated business unit that enables brands and customers to virtually try on products and shop online.

With the Beauty Bestie AR makeup filter, Snapchat and NYX are revolutionizing the way users engage with cosmetics. By combining innovative technology with a user-friendly shopping experience, they are making it easier than ever for beauty enthusiasts to experiment with new looks and purchase the products they love.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):