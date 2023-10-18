Snapchat Partners with Inspirit to Bring AR Experiential Learning to Classrooms

Snapchat is collaborating with virtual experiential learning platform Inspirit to introduce a STEM curriculum using the app’s popular augmented reality (AR) lenses. The curriculum aims to engage students in immersive simulations and 3D models to enhance their understanding of core STEM concepts.

The learning filters will use Snapchat’s Camera Kit, an adoptable AR platform software development kit, along with a comprehensive learning guide. The curriculum seeks to stimulate classroom engagement, boost confidence levels, and improve students’ self-efficacy.

Snapchat plans to offer a total of 25 STEM AR learning modules to at least 50 schools across the country. This effort is supported a 2023 case study conducted Inspirit, Snapchat, and K-12 education management organization Stride Inc. In the study, eighth-grade students and teachers collaborated to reinforce STEM concepts with the help of Snap AR simulations, which focused on topics such as volume, mass, and density.

The study demonstrated positive outcomes, with students reporting that 92.3 percent found the content easy to understand, and 84.6 percent expressed renewed interest in STEM subjects. Additionally, teachers reported increased attention spans among students.

Research has shown the positive impact of AR on student learning. Despite some disagreement on AR’s influence on student motivation, studies have found that the majority of users experience positive learning outcomes and higher achievements compared to traditional education methods.

As educational institutions continue to explore new avenues to enhance student engagement and retention, augmented reality presents a promising solution. Snapchat’s foray into AR experiential learning joins a range of tech-forward approaches aiming to address concerns such as mental health, digital literacy, and teacher burnout.

Educators interested in a free demo of the new AR lenses can sign up now, with the full curriculum set to launch in fall 2024.

Sources:

– Snapchat

– Inspirit

– Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab

– Stride Inc.

Definitions:

– Augmented reality (AR): A technology that overlays digital information onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception and interaction with their environment.

– STEM: An acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, representing an interdisciplinary approach to these fields of study.