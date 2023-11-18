New Study Reveals the Power of Positive Emotions on Brand Reception

A recent study conducted Alter Agents and Snap, Inc. has shed light on how positive emotions, particularly those fostered through close relationships with family and friends, impact brand receptivity. This research builds upon previous studies that have shown people feel happier when using Snapchat due to the connections they make with others on the platform. The goal of this new study was to investigate whether these positive emotions translate into higher engagement with branded content and ads.

The global study involved over 10,000 participants aged 13-49 from eight different countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. By examining the participants’ emotional state when using social apps and utilizing in-context exposure and other survey elements, the study evaluated the impact of positive emotional states on key brand outcomes.

One of the notable findings from the research in the United States was that stronger feelings of connection while using Snapchat led to a higher likelihood of users recommending the brands they encountered on the platform. In fact, Snapchatters were found to deliver 4.5 times more brand recommendations compared to other platforms. Additionally, advertising on Snapchat not only benefited short-term brand metrics but also had a positive impact on long-term outcomes. For example, stronger feelings of happiness while using Snapchat increased the likelihood of purchase 1.7 times when compared to competitor apps.

The study data further revealed a strong correlation between consumers’ emotional state and brand reception. Emotions such as happiness, creativity, joy, and connection influenced how people perceive brands and ads. Snapchatters viewed brands advertised on the platform as more relatable and less dated compared to competitors. This positive perception translated into higher recall, awareness, purchase intent, recommendations, and overall brand engagement.

This study highlights the importance of creating a positive environment and establishing meaningful connections with users to enhance brand receptivity. By leveraging positive emotions and fostering genuine relationships, brands can effectively connect with their target audience and generate better business outcomes.

