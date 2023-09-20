Snapchat User Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up Edina High School

A 17-year-old from Minneapolis named Nasrudin Abdirashad Warsame has been charged with felony threats of violence and felony gun possession for posting a threatening video on Snapchat. The video showed Warsame holding a handgun with the caption “Come outside b****.” It then panned to the front entrance of Edina High School, indicating a potential school shooting threat.

The FBI received information from Snapchat Inc. about this threat, prompting them to investigate the matter. Detectives were able to identify Warsame as the person in the video and obtained a search warrant for his residence. During the search, police found a pair of sweatpants with the word “Glock” on them, matching the attire worn Warsame in the video. They also discovered a cell phone linked to the Snapchat account used to post the video.

Warsame was subsequently arrested and taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. During the intake search, police found one round of 9mm ammunition in the pocket of his sweatpants. Warsame claimed that his Snapchat account had been hacked, but investigators are continuing to look into the matter.

Threats of violence towards schools and individuals are taken very seriously, and swift action was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff at Edina High School. It is essential for law enforcement agencies and social media platforms to work together to detect and prevent potential threats like this.

Sources:

– Patch.com