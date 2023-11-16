Snapchat Partners with Amazon and Meta to Expand In-App Shopping

Snapchat users can now not only use the app for social media but also purchase items directly through it. Amazon has partnered with Snapchat to allow the company to expand its shopping business through this social media app. This partnership is similar to the one Amazon has formed with Meta. Under this partnership, people will be able to purchase the ads, which display on the app, and track their payment and shipment without leaving the app.

Currently, the company has started this service for users in the US and it could be launched in other countries gradually. It’s important to note that only a few items’ ads will be displayed on Snapchat, and users will only be able to purchase these items from here. Before making a purchase, users will need to link their Snapchat account with Amazon. Only after the link is established, users will be able to make purchases directly from the app without checking out.

Apart from Snapchat, Meta has also started working on an in-app shopping feature with Amazon. Through this, users will be able to order Amazon products directly from Facebook and Instagram. To use this feature, users will need to link their Instagram or Facebook account with Amazon. It’s important to carefully read and accept all terms and conditions before linking the account.

For now, this feature will only be available to people here in the US, according to a TechCrunch report. In this feature, users will see the price, prime eligibility, delivery time, and product details within ads on Facebook and Instagram. Users can directly order the item through these apps and track it. Amazon stated that only a select few ads will be displayed on Facebook and Instagram under this new in-app shopping feature, which will be sold Amazon and independent sellers.

FAQ:

Q: Which companies has Snapchat partnered with to expand in-app shopping?

A: Snapchat has partnered with Amazon and Meta to expand its in-app shopping features.

Q: Can users purchase items directly through Snapchat?

A: Yes, users can now purchase items directly through Snapchat, thanks to the partnership with Amazon and Meta.

Q: Is this feature available internationally?

A: Currently, the feature is only available to users in the US, but it may be launched in other countries in the future.