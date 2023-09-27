Snap Inc Closes Augmented Reality Division amid Economic Challenges

Snap Inc, the parent company of popular photo messaging app Snapchat, has announced the closure of its augmented reality (AR) division, AR Enterprise Services (ARES). The division, which was launched just a few months ago in an effort to diversify revenue streams, has struggled to gain traction.

The closure of the division will result in the laying off of approximately 170 employees. This decision comes as Snap Inc, like many other social media companies, faces the challenges of a weak economy and reduced advertising spending from businesses affected inflation.

CEO Evan Spiegel noted that Snap Inc would require significant additional investment to grow its enterprise offering for retailers, a step that the company cannot take at this time. Instead, the focus will be on the core advertising business.

One of the reasons for the struggle of ARES was the rising adoption of generative artificial intelligence. As companies started creating their own AR experiences, it became difficult for Snap Inc to differentiate its offering and attract customers to use its AR technology on their sites.

This closure follows Snap Inc’s previous efforts to improve sales, including a 20% reduction in staff and the restructuring of its advertising sales unit. The company also shut down several projects, including mobile games, as it aimed to refocus its resources and rejuvenate its revenue streams.

In a challenging economic climate, Snap Inc’s decision to shut down its augmented reality division reflects the need for companies to prioritize and allocate resources effectively. With a focus on its core advertising business, Snap Inc will work to navigate the current economic challenges and continue to provide value to its users and advertisers.

– Generative artificial intelligence: a technology that allows machines to create or generate content autonomously, often used in applications such as content creation, design, and gaming.