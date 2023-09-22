Snap Inc. Gains Over 5 Million Subscribers for Paid Service

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has achieved more than 5 million subscribers for its paid service, which offers early access to new features for $3.99 a month. This move marks a significant shift in the social media industry, where apps have traditionally been free.

The subscription product, called Snapchat, is part of Snap Inc.’s strategy to generate new revenue streams. Since its launch in June 2022, the service has seen a steady increase in subscriber numbers, jumping from 3 million in April to over 5 million currently.

Subscribers to Snapchat enjoy exclusive features that enhance their overall experience on the app. These features include custom wallpapers for chat conversations, the ability to pin important conversations at the top of the inbox, and early access to Snap’s AI chatbot and AI-generated selfie generator. Jack Brody, Snap Inc.’s Vice President of Product, highlights the willingness of users to pay for early access to experimental and exclusive features.

At $3.99 per month, 5 million subscribers would generate an estimated $240 million in annual revenue. While this may be relatively small compared to Snap Inc.’s total revenue of $4.6 billion last year, the subscription service helps offset the investment in new features, especially in areas like AI-based tools.

Snap Inc.’s success with its paid offering reflects a larger trend in the social media industry. Meta Platforms Inc. recently introduced Meta Verified, a paid feature that grants users a verified badge and increased reach for $11.99 per month. Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, has also considered implementing a universal membership fee to combat bots on the platform.

Snap Inc.’s approach demonstrates that offering a range of products and features increases subscriber retention. While users may initially join for a specific feature, the value of the service grows over time as more features are introduced.

In conclusion, Snap Inc.’s paid service, Snapchat, has surpassed 5 million subscribers, showcasing the willingness of users to pay for early access to exclusive features. This subscription model has proven to be a successful strategy for Snap Inc. as it continues to explore new revenue-generating opportunities.

