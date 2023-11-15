Snap Stock Surges as Users Can Now Shop Amazon on Snapchat

Snap Inc., the parent company of popular social media platform Snapchat, has reportedly reached an agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon, allowing users to directly purchase Amazon products within the Snapchat app. Following in the footsteps of a similar partnership between Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, this collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience for Snap users.

While representatives from Amazon and Snap have yet to comment on the deal, sources report that Snap users will have the ability to view real-time pricing, determine Prime eligibility, access delivery estimates, and explore product details for select Amazon ads on Snapchat. By extending this shopping functionality to users, Snap hopes to tap into the lucrative e-commerce market and boost its own revenue streams.

Amazon, known for its strategic partnerships, has also established an advertising collaboration with Pinterest. These alliances come at a crucial time as rival social media platform TikTok invests heavily in its U.S. e-commerce endeavors. Leveraging its vast social media network, TikTok aims to make a significant impact in the e-commerce sector.

For Snap, this collaboration with Amazon comes on the heels of positive financial results. The company recently reported a 5% increase in year-over-year sales growth for the third quarter. Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, attributed this growth to the company’s efforts to cultivate new revenue sources and diversify its business operations.

Investors have responded positively to Snap’s performance, with the stock experiencing a 23% surge since the earnings report. The partnership with Amazon is expected to further stimulate Snap’s growth and solidify its position in the competitive social media landscape.

Despite these positive developments, it’s worth noting that Snap has received mixed assessments from analysts. With a weak IBD Composite Rating of 67 out of 99 and an EPS Rating of 15 out of 99, indicating modest earnings growth, the company faces challenges in optimizing profitability.

In conclusion, Snap’s collaboration with Amazon to enable direct shopping on Snapchat presents exciting opportunities for both companies. By integrating e-commerce functionalities, Snap aims to engage its user base and generate additional revenue. This strategic partnership signifies a significant step towards reshaping the shopping experience within social media platforms.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)

– Investor’s Business Daily (IBD)