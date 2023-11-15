Snap and Amazon Collaborate to Enhance Shopping Experience

Snap Inc. has announced a new agreement with Amazon that allows users to seamlessly shop for products from the online retail giant without leaving the social media app. This strategic collaboration aims to make the purchasing process easier and more convenient for Snap users.

Through this partnership, Snap users in the U.S. will have access to real-time pricing, delivery estimates, Prime eligibility, and detailed product information for select Amazon product advertisements within the Snapchat app. The in-app shopping feature will be available for products sold directly Amazon or independent sellers on the platform.

The introduction of this shopping functionality comes as Snap seeks to reignite its growth in the wake of challenges posed Apple’s iOS privacy change. The company’s revenue had experienced a decline following the implementation of these privacy measures. However, in the third quarter, Snap reported a 5% increase in year-over-year revenue, signaling signs of recovery.

The collaboration between Snap and Amazon follows a similar partnership between Meta (formerly Facebook) and Amazon, which allows Facebook and Instagram users to seamlessly link their accounts to Amazon for easier purchases within the apps.

Experts have praised the Snap-Amazon collaboration as a “win-win” for both companies. Maurice Rahmey, co-CEO of Disruptive Digital, a digital marketing agency, noted that this partnership demonstrates how different platforms are coming together to provide enhanced experiences for users. Additionally, analysts from Bank of America suggest that this collaboration will increase product awareness and improve ad conversion for Amazon.

Snap’s shares surged 8% following the announcement of the partnership with Amazon. While its stock performance has been more conservative compared to Meta, which has seen a substantial increase this year, this collaboration could potentially drive Snap’s growth even further.

