Snapchat Partners with Microsoft for AI Advertising

Snapchat has announced a partnership with Microsoft to insert advertisements into its AI product, My AI. My AI is an AI chatbot introduced Snapchat earlier this year. The chatbot provides users with conversation suggestions paired with sponsored links. For example, if a user asks My AI for dinner recommendations, the chatbot may reply with a sponsored link from a local restaurant or food delivery app. Similarly, if a user asks for weekend trip suggestions, My AI may provide a link from an airline or hotel. Now, with the partnership with Microsoft, Snap’s Sponsored Links will connect users with relevant partners based on their conversation, offering a new way for advertisers to reach interested customers.

Microsoft Advertising’s Ads for Chat API powers the My AI feature, allowing advertisers to customize their ad formats and integrate them seamlessly into the chat experience. Early adopters of the API, such as Snap, will have the opportunity to provide feedback to shape its future. This collaboration marks another success for Microsoft’s ads business, which has been powering ads for various tech companies looking for alternatives to Google.

Snapchat’s My AI ads have the potential to turn the platform into a destination for Gen Z users to search for products and services through AI chat experiences instead of traditional search engines. However, Snapchat emphasizes that the Sponsored Links feature is still in an experimental phase, with ongoing efforts to ensure thoughtful and useful experiences for its community. The company is also working with other partners to enhance My AI in the future.

In recent years, Bing and Google have also experimented with inserting ads into their AI chatbots. With Snap’s partnership with Microsoft, Snapchat’s ads will work similarly to Bing’s and Google’s Sponsored Links, creating a new landscape for AI chatbot advertising.

Source: The source article’s contents were used to create this new article without providing the original URL