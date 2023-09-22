Snapchat Partners with Microsoft Advertising to Bring Sponsored Links to My AI

Snapchat has announced a partnership with Microsoft Advertising to incorporate Sponsored Links within My AI, the platform’s AI-powered chatbot. This integration is made possible through Microsoft Advertising’s Ads for Chat API, allowing partners to connect with Snapchatters during conversations that are relevant to their offerings. By doing so, partners can engage with Snapchatters at the exact moment they have expressed potential interest in their products or services.

Snapchat remains in an experimental phase for My AI, ensuring that they create thoughtful and useful experiences for their community. They are actively working with various partners to continuously enhance My AI for both the community and businesses in the coming months. The global community of Snapchat, which consists of over 750 million monthly Snapchatters, began experiencing the roll-out of My AI earlier this year.

According to Snap, My AI has become one of the most widely used consumer chatbots available, with over 150 million users sending more than 10 billion messages to the platform. Snap has been inspired the adoption of conversational AI its community and has observed millions of users relying on My AI for real-world recommendations and information about their interests, covering a wide range of topics including food, beauty, shopping, and more.

In addition to bringing Sponsored Links to My AI, Snapchat recently started testing this feature to provide Snapchatters with relevant content and experiences from select partners. Snap Inc. also revealed that within just over a year, more than five million Snapchatters have subscribed to Snapchat+, a premium tier that offers access to the latest features, including AI-powered products like My AI and Dreams.

Snapchat continues to introduce new features, such as extra Streak restores and expressive text sizes, to enhance user engagement and customize the app experience. Through the partnership with Microsoft Advertising, Snapchat aims to provide meaningful connections between Snapchatters and relevant partners, creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for its community.

