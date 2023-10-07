Snapchat Faces Potential Fines as UK Regulator Investigates Privacy Concerns Linked to AI Chatbot ‘My AI’

Snap, the parent company of popular social media platform Snapchat, has received a preliminary enforcement notice from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over privacy risks associated with its AI chatbot, ‘My AI’. This move the regulator highlights growing concerns regarding data protection and privacy in the realm of artificial intelligence.

The ICO, responsible for upholding information rights in the UK, has expressed concerns that Snapchat may have violated the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) failing to inform users of ‘My AI’ about the extent of data collection and processing. The AI chatbot, launched in June 2021, offers users personalized responses based on their messages and past interactions.

The regulator’s enforcement notice requires Snap to address these privacy risks and provide users with clearer information regarding data collection and processing. Failure to comply with the notice could result in fines amounting to a significant proportion of Snap’s global revenue. Snap has stated that they are cooperating with the ICO and are committed to ensuring user privacy.

This recent development highlights the increasing scrutiny faced technology companies as they integrate AI solutions into their platforms. While AI chatbots can enhance user experiences, concerns over data privacy and consent have become a pressing issue. Transparent data practices and clear user communication will be crucial in maintaining trust in AI-powered systems.

It is worth noting that privacy regulations, such as the GDPR, are put in place to safeguard user data and ensure responsible use of AI technologies. Compliance with these regulations is essential for companies operating in the digital landscape, as failure to do so can lead to reputational damage and substantial financial penalties.

