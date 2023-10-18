Experience Ancient Egypt with Snap’s AR Studio and Musée du Louvre

Snap’s AR Studio and Musée du Louvre have teamed up to bring visitors an immersive and educational experience called ‘Egypt Augmented’. This collaboration will allow people to discover the hidden treasures and masterpieces of Ancient Egypt. Through the use of augmented reality (AR), visitors can unlock the secrets of Egyptian Antiquities.

The AR experiences will be available in the Department of Egyptian Antiquities and in the Cour Carré of the Musée du Louvre. Snap Inc. worked closely with the curators of the Department of Egyptian Antiquities to create 3D reconstructions of missing elements, virtual restorations of original pigments, and the creation of masks. These designs are based on a collection of archives and references, ensuring accuracy and authenticity.

The exhibition will feature three major masterpieces: The Naos of Amasis, The Chamber of Ancestors, and The Dendera Zodiac. Visitors can easily activate the AR experience scanning a QR code placed on the artwork’s details in the museum or using the Snapchat camera. This will reveal the shapes, materials, colors, and decorations of the selected works that have been lost over time.

In addition to the in-person experience at the museum, the ‘Egypt Augmented’ AR lens is available to all Snapchat users around the world. By following a few simple steps, users can access the lens and try out different Ancient Egyptian masks using their front camera. They can also learn more about the artifacts tapping on “Learn More,” which will redirect them to the Louvre website.

The AR Studio in Paris was established to collaborate with cultural institutions, artists, and musicians on creating impactful AR experiences. Paris was chosen as the location for the studio due to its vibrant cultural scene and the presence of important institutions like the Louvre. The studio aims to explore how AR can enhance artistic experiences and engage with audiences in new ways.

With ‘Egypt Augmented’, Snap’s AR Studio and Musée du Louvre are bringing Ancient Egypt to life in a fascinating and interactive manner, enabling visitors to connect with the past and learn about Egyptian Antiquities in a memorable way.

Sources:

– Tech Today (Aayush Ailawadi) – Exclusive Conversation with Antoine Gilbert, Manager of the AR Studio at Snap Inc.

– Musée du Louvre (Press Release) – ‘Egypt Augmented’ AR Experiences