Fueling the Competition: Meta and Snap Join Forces with Amazon to Boost In-App Shopping

Meta and Snap have recently announced their respective collaborations with e-commerce giant Amazon to introduce shopping features to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. The aim of these partnerships is to encourage users to make spontaneous purchases while engaging with these social media sites. Both Meta and Snap will allow users to link their Amazon accounts and conveniently make in-app purchases directly from Amazon ads displayed in their newsfeeds.

This move puts Meta and Snap in direct competition with popular social media platform TikTok, which has been expanding its retail capabilities, such as shoppable videos and live shopping through TikTok Shop. For Amazon, teaming up with these major social media platforms helps the company in competing against Chinese e-commerce rivals like Temu and Shein, who are increasingly looking to tap into the US and global markets. It’s worth noting that Amazon had previously attempted to launch its own social media apps like Inspire and Spark but failed to gain significant traction.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been actively pursuing strategies to transform Meta into an online shopping platform. He aims to position Facebook and Instagram as direct competitors to major retailers and has even expressed his desire to compete with Amazon in the e-commerce space. Nevertheless, the digital shopping market has proven to be less profitable than initially anticipated, leading to Meta’s decision to lay off 11,000 employees in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has been exploring ways to boost its advertising revenue. Although not as focused on shopping as Meta, Snap has been searching for avenues to enhance its overall profitability. In fact, Snap has previously collaborated with Amazon on a shopping feature that allowed users to try on eyewear through augmented reality (AR) experiences on Snapchat, ultimately leading them to make purchases on Amazon. Snap has also expanded this AR shopping service for other businesses to employ Snap’s try-on filters on their websites, further attracting potential advertisers.

With these new collaborations, Meta and Snap are propelling the competition tapping into the world of in-app shopping, providing users with convenient shopping experiences while intensifying the battle in the social media and e-commerce landscape.

