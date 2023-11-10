Snapchat AR Lenses Embrace ChatGPT for Enhanced Creative Experiences

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has once again partnered with OpenAI, this time to integrate ChatGPT into their Snapchat AR Lenses. This collaboration aims to empower developers and enable the creation of immersive and interactive experiences for Snapchatters.

With the launch of Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, Snap is introducing a range of new features, including the ChatGPT Remote API. This addition allows any Lens developer to utilize ChatGPT within their creations, unlocking novel learning, conversational, and creative possibilities.

Snapchat’s 3D face mask generator is another exciting development in Lens Studio 5.0 Beta. This feature enables users to design their own personalized face masks, potentially leading to viral trends in a matter of seconds. By blending generative AI with Snap’s state-of-the-art face mesh capabilities, the 3D face mask generator provides a seamless and intuitive user experience.

While the integration of ChatGPT into Snapchat AR lenses is currently in beta testing, Snap has high hopes for its widespread release in the near future. This integration represents a significant leap forward in augmented reality technology, promising to revolutionize the way we engage with our digital surroundings.

