Snapchat+ Reaches 5 Million Users on its Journey to 10 Million

Snap’s membership service, Snapchat+, has surpassed 5 million users, halfway to its goal of 10 million users. This comes as Elon Musk threatens to charge a monthly subscription fee for Twitter access. Snapchat+ offers users perks such as a unique app icon, in-app customizations, account metrics, and tools like post boosting and story views tracking for around $4 a month.

Snap launched Snapchat+ in June 2022 and has exceeded its own expectations for sign-ups. The introduction of “My AI,” Snapchat’s artificial intelligence feature released earlier this year, has added to the buzz around the premium service. Users can only unlock “My AI” with a subscription to Snapchat+.

Snap VP of product, Jack Brody, notes that people are willing to pay for Snapchat+’s exclusive features and the more they offer, the more likely users will continue subscribing. In contrast, Elon Musk’s attempts at monetizing Twitter have been met with resistance. After being required to purchase the platform last October, Musk offered a paid blue checkmark for $8 as part of Twitter Blue/X Premium. However, this did not resonate with users, and Musk recently suggested that all Twitter users may have to pay for access.

As of April, Twitter had approximately 640,000 premium subscribers, but about half of the earliest subscribers had already left. Unlike Snapchat’s model, subscribing to Twitter’s premium service has become associated with supporting Musk’s right-wing ideology. This has made it difficult to convince users to pay for access.

Sources:

– Bloomberg (no URL provided)