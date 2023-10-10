Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney Brings AR Experiences to Life

Snap Inc. has announced the opening of Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney, inviting delegates and industry professionals to immerse themselves in interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences. Running from October 17 to October 19 at the Chinese Garden of Friendship Forecourt, Snapchat House aims to showcase the magic, fun, and connection of Snapchat through various AR activities.

One of the highlights of Snapchat House is a larger-than-life AR tower, providing guests with a unique and exciting interactive experience. Additionally, there will be a beauty bAR where a professional make-up artist will recreate guests’ AR makeup looks. The team behind Snapchat will also be conducting an AR workshop for creative individuals, hosting industry sessions for agency groups, and leading in-depth discussions on the intersection of creativity and technology.

A number of bespoke creative sessions will be held at Snapchat House, exclusively for GroupM, IPG, PHD, OMG, and other invite-only guests. In addition, a panel discussion featuring industry experts, including Jason Davey from Ogilvy Australia, Yusuf Omar from Seen.tv, and Haran Ramachandran from Snap Inc. APAC, will delve into how technology is being utilized to amplify creativity, joy, and self-expression. This discussion will be open to SXSW badge holders only.

Furthermore, Snapchat House will provide an opportunity for attendees to explore the world of AR through an interactive and hands-on session led expert instructors. This session, scheduled for October 19, does not require a badge and will equip guests with a deeper understanding of AR technology.

Tony Keusgen, the Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand for Snap Inc., expressed excitement about being a part of the inaugural Sydney event. Snapchat House aims to be a space that celebrates the fusion of technology and creativity, showcasing interactive AR experiences that range from playful lenses to immersive beauty transformations. Keusgen looks forward to welcoming partners, creators, and industry friends to Snapchat House.

Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney promises to deliver a memorable and engaging experience for attendees bringing the world of AR to life and highlighting the limitless possibilities of technology and personal expression.

Definitions:

– AR (augmented reality): A technology that overlays digital information, such as images or text, onto the real-world environment.

– SXSW (South Southwest): An annual festival in Austin, Texas that celebrates the convergence of interactive, film, and music industries.

Sources:

– Snap Inc. press release