Evan Spiegel Discusses the Future of Augmented Reality, Snapchat’s Expansion into India and the Challenges of AI

Snap Inc.’s co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel, recently sat down for an engaging discussion with Sourav Majumdar, Editor of Business Today, and Krishna Gopalan, Executive Editor of Business Today Magazine, during an exclusive interview held at the charming Amanbagh in Rajasthan. The conversation covered a wide range of topics, including Snap’s innovative augmented reality (AR) tools, the company’s growing interest in the Indian market, and the ethical concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

During the interview, Spiegel shared his insight into the future of AR technology. He highlighted the immense potential of AR tools to transform the way we interact with the world around us. From enhancing communication and storytelling to creating immersive experiences, Spiegel emphasized the importance of AR as a fundamental component of Snap’s vision for the future.

In addition to discussing AR, Spiegel shed light on Snapchat’s expanding focus on India. Recognizing the country’s vibrant and dynamic market, Spiegel expressed his excitement about the growing user base in India and the unique opportunities it presents for Snap Inc. He emphasized the company’s commitment to tailoring its offerings to meet the specific needs and preferences of Indian users, demonstrating Snap’s dedication to localizing its platform.

Moreover, the discussion touched upon the challenges and potential misuse of AI. Spiegel acknowledged the ethical concerns surrounding AI technologies, particularly the rise of deepfakes. While acknowledging the negative implications of AI abuse, he reinforced Snap Inc.’s commitment to responsible technology development. Spiegel emphasized the importance of incorporating safeguards, promoting transparency, and working closely with policymakers to mitigate the risks associated with AI.

Ultimately, this captivating conversation shed light on Snap Inc.’s forward-thinking approach to technology and its efforts to engage with new markets. As Evan Spiegel continues to lead the company into exciting territories, it is clear that Snap Inc. remains committed to innovating and empowering users around the world.

