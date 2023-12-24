Dwight Howard’s Hilarious Post Draws Laughter, But Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Faces Long Recovery

Summary: Dwight Howard, amidst his pursuit of a return to the NBA, posted a funny photo using a Snapchat filter that made him resemble Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While fans found it amusing, they might not be aware that Abdul-Jabbar recently suffered a serious injury. The NBA legend fell and broke his hip at a concert in California, leading to surgery and a three-month recovery period. As Howard continues on his NBA journey, Abdul-Jabbar will be focusing on recuperating and undergoing a hip replacement. Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar’s former teammate, has expressed support for him during this time.

Dwight Howard has been making headlines for various scandals recently, but his latest social media post brought some laughter to fans. He used a Snapchat filter to make himself look like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a basketball hall of famer. The resemblance between Howard and Abdul-Jabbar in the photo left fans in stitches.

However, while the post was all in good fun, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is currently facing a long road to recovery. The NBA legend recently fell and broke his hip at a concert in California. He was subsequently transferred to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair the damage. According to reports, Abdul-Jabbar will need three months to fully recover.

In a written post on his Substack page, Abdul-Jabbar revealed that he had to undergo a hip replacement as a result of the fall. He explained that he was at The Manhattan Transfer’s concert at Disney Hall, ready to read a letter from Kamala Harris and show his admiration for the group when the accident occurred.

While it’s uncertain whether Dwight Howard is aware of Abdul-Jabbar’s injury, Magic Johnson, another former teammate of Abdul-Jabbar, expressed his support on social media. As Abdul-Jabbar focuses on his recovery, there’s a possibility that he might come across Howard’s hilarious post once he returns from his internet-hiatus.

As Howard continues his journey to make a comeback in the NBA, fans will be hoping for both his success and Abdul-Jabbar’s full recovery.