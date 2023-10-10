Snapchat House to Debut at SXSW Sydney

Snap Inc. is set to unveil its highly anticipated Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney, offering attendees and industry professionals an immersive experience like no other. From October 17-19, the Snapchat House will be open to visitors at the Chinese Garden of Friendship Forecourt, offering interactive experiences that bring the world of Snapchat to life.

One of the main attractions at Snapchat House is the AR tower, where visitors can experience augmented reality with their friends on a large screen. The tower also features an interactive body tracking lens, allowing visitors to share their AR moments right to their phones.

Another highlight is the beauty bAR, where visitors can explore creative makeup looks through AR try-on technology. Professional makeup artists will then recreate their favorite looks in real life. This hands-on experience showcases the fusion of technology and personal expression.

Additionally, Snapchat House will host industry sessions for agency groups, leading discussions on the intersection of creativity and technology. There will also be an AR workshop for creatives, allowing them to dive deep into the world of augmented reality and gain a deeper understanding of its potential.

Snapchat House will also offer giveaways and swag, making it an event not to be missed. A SXSW badge is not required to visit the Snapchat House, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Tony Keusgen, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand at Snap Inc., expressed his excitement about being part of the inaugural Sydney event. He emphasized the importance of celebrating the synergy between technology and creativity, which will be showcased at Snapchat House.

The Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney promises to be a unique and engaging experience for all attendees. It highlights the power of augmented reality, the intersection of technology and personal expression, and the endless possibilities that creativity brings when combined with innovation.

