Social Media Stocks Soar as Jefferies Upgrades Pinterest and Snap Inc.

Shares of social media companies Pinterest (PINS.N) and Snap Inc. (SNAP.N) surged today following Jefferies’ decision to upgrade both stocks from “hold” to “buy.” This move the investment bank shows a renewed confidence in the growth prospects of these companies.

Jefferies analysts also raised the price target (PT) for Snap Inc. from $12 to $16, citing the expectation of accelerated revenue growth in North America during the middle of 2024. This represents a significant turnaround from the 7% revenue decline experienced in 2023.

Regarding Pinterest, Jefferies is increasingly convinced of the company’s ability to drive more than 20% revenue growth in the fiscal year 2024. As a result, the PT for Pinterest has been raised to $41, up from the previous target of $32.

It’s worth noting that Jefferies’ price target for Snap Inc. is now the highest on Wall Street, while it ranks as the second-highest for Pinterest. This reflects the firm’s bullish outlook for the stocks and underscores their potential for future growth.

Since the beginning of the year, Snap Inc. shares have surged 45%, while Pinterest shares have seen a significant increase of 37.1%. This upward trend is likely to continue following the positive sentiment and rating upgrade from Jefferies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Jefferies?

Jefferies is a global investment banking firm that provides a wide range of financial services, including investment banking, institutional brokerage, and asset management.

2. What is a price target (PT)?

A price target refers to the projected price of a stock as estimated analysts or investment banks. It indicates the target price that they believe the stock will reach within a certain timeframe.

3. Why do stock prices increase when analysts upgrade their ratings?

Stock prices often increase when analysts upgrade their ratings because it signals an improved outlook for the company. Positive ratings can attract more investors, leading to increased demand for the stock and driving up its price.

4. How does revenue growth impact stock prices?

Revenue growth is a key driver of stock prices as it reflects the company’s ability to generate more income. Higher revenue growth indicates a healthier and more profitable business, which can result in higher stock prices as investors have confidence in the company’s future prospects.