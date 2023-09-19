Snap Celebrates Latin Heritage Month with Spotlight Challenge

Snap, the social media company behind Snapchat, is showing its support for the Hispanic and Latin communities during Latin Heritage Month. As part of the celebration, Snap has launched the #HispanicOwnedBusiness Spotlight Challenge, where creators have the opportunity to win a share of $10,000 promoting their favorite Hispanic-owned businesses.

The challenge is hosted Natalie Alzate, known as the face of the Natalie’s Outlet brand and the host of the podcast #Viral. Creators are encouraged to follow Alzate’s lead tagging local businesses they cherish and posting about them using Snapchat’s vertical video format called Spotlight.

This is not the first time Snap has launched a short-form challenge as part of a heritage celebration. In the past, they have also highlighted Black-owned businesses during Black History Month and tied their challenges to cultural events like Halloween and the holiday season. These challenges have helped cultivate a community of short-form stars among the regular top finishers.

In addition to the Spotlight Challenge, Snap is also taking the opportunity to recognize some of its top Hispanic creators, including Lele Pons, Bryant Eslava, Salice Rose, Beasteater, Devon Rodriguez, and Brent Rivera. Pons, in particular, is set to compete on Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” alongside her partner Brandon Armstrong. Pons hopes to follow in the footsteps of last season’s winner, Charli D’Amelio, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Overall, Snap’s initiatives during Latin Heritage Month demonstrate their commitment to celebrating diversity and supporting creators from various backgrounds. By providing a platform for showcasing Hispanic-owned businesses and recognizing influential Hispanic creators, Snap continues to foster a sense of community within its user base.

