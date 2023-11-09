New Tools for Augmented Reality Content Creation Revealed Snap

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, recently announced several new tools for augmented reality (AR) content creators at its annual Lens Fest AR developer conference. One of the key updates is the release of Lens Studio 5.0, a more advanced version of Snap’s AR development tool.

Lens Studio 5.0 boasts faster project loading times, allowing developers to work more efficiently. A significant improvement is the ability for multiple developers to collaborate on the same project simultaneously, fostering better teamwork and productivity.

Additionally, Lens Studio 5.0 introduces a 3D face mask generator that combines generative AI and Snap’s face mesh technology. This feature enables creators to design unique and engaging AR experiences involving face masks.

Snap has also partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into Lens Studio. This collaboration allows creators to incorporate conversational AI capabilities into their AR experiences, enhancing user interactivity.

Moreover, Snap has made its Lenses With Digital Goods option available to all developers. These exclusive AR features can be created developers and can be unlocked Snapchat users through payment. Lens With Digital Goods will be featured in a new section of Lens Explorer within the Snapchat app, increasing visibility and accessibility for users.

These updates demonstrate Snap’s commitment to empowering AR creators on its platform. Currently, over 330,000 AR creators are building content on Snap’s AR platform, with nearly 3.5 million Lenses created. In the past year alone, Snapchat users have viewed these Lenses more than 3 trillion times, indicating the popularity and engagement AR experiences offer.

With the release of Lens Studio 5.0 and the expansion of Lenses With Digital Goods, Snap continues to innovate and provide tools that enable creators to push the boundaries of AR content creation.

