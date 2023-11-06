Snap’s APAC AR Day Highlights Growing Indian AR Creator Community

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, recently hosted its inaugural APAC AR Day in India, where leaders discussed the potential of Augmented Reality (AR) technology within the app and celebrated the increasing number of Indian AR creators. Evan Spiegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Snap, made a surprise appearance and emphasized how India’s thriving creative talent pool is helping the company leverage this transformative technology.

Spiegel acknowledged the energy and vibrancy of the Indian developer community, recognizing their contribution to Snapchat’s augmented reality experiences. With a user base of over 200 million in India, the company has witnessed a surge in creators, developers, and brands utilizing the community’s passion for AR. Spiegel expressed excitement about building the future with such remarkable local talent.

Snap’s APAC president, Ajit Mohan, also highlighted the strength of India’s AR creator and developer community in his keynote speech. He emphasized the collaborative opportunities between Indian developers and brand partners, emphasizing India’s importance on a global scale. Through the innovation and creativity of these talented individuals, Snapchatters around the world can engage with immersive AR experiences that bring everyday moments to life.

Mohan reaffirmed Snapchat’s commitment to empowering creators providing monetization avenues and supporting their creative aspirations. The numbers speak for themselves, with users interacting with AR lenses 50 million times a month. Furthermore, 85% of Snapchatters leverage AR experiences to celebrate Diwali, a popular Indian festival.

The impact of AR on Snapchat’s platform is staggering, with over 250 million daily users engaging with AR content on average. In India specifically, the AR creator community witnessed a 60% growth in 2022, and this upward trend is expected to continue in 2024. Notably, India’s AR creators also played a significant role in Snap’s Lens Creator Rewards program, with over half of the rewarded creators originating from India.

The potential of AR for e-commerce is promising. In India, 95% of Generation Z individuals express a keen interest in using AR for shopping, believing it offers a more personal touch. Globally, AR experiences have demonstrated a 94% higher conversion rate, resulting in a noteworthy 25% decrease in return rates.

As part of their commitment to India, Snapchat is launching special Diwali-themed AR Lenses, further enhancing the user experience during the festive season.

Overall, Snap’s APAC AR Day served as an opportunity to celebrate and encourage the thriving Indian AR creator community, highlighting the significant role they play in shaping the future of augmented reality on Snapchat.

