New Opportunities for Snap and Pinterest as Stock Ratings Upgrade

Snap Inc (SNAP) and Pinterest Inc (PINS) stocks experienced a boost in the market after receiving upgraded stock ratings from Jefferies. Analyst James Heaney upgraded Snap from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $16. This upgrade reflects Heaney’s growing optimism about the recovery of the direct response (DR) platform.

While Snap has seen recent improvements to its DR platform, which accounts for 70-75% of its revenue, Heaney believes that these enhancements will lead to better advertiser performance and faster budget growth. Heaney observed early signs of a turnaround driven the DR platform, with last quarter’s 11% quarterly growth being the most rapid since Q3 of FY20. He predicts that North American revenue could grow mid-teens in FY24, rebounding from a -7% decline in FY23. The decision to enable on-platform checkout with Amazon.com indicates Snap’s efforts to deepen its integrations with large advertisers and encourage increased ad spend.

Heaney also upgraded Pinterest from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $32 to $41. He was convinced of the possibility of 20%+ revenue growth in FY24, based on the impressive Q3 results and a closer examination of pricing and volume drivers. Pinterest stands out among consumer Internet companies, with positive trends expected in FY24 across all key revenue growth drivers, including users, ad load, engagement, and pricing. Furthermore, Heaney acknowledged that his initial estimations underestimated the potential EBITDA margin, as revenue from partners such as Amazon and other third-party demand channels will likely have a higher incremental margin.

Following the upgrades, Heaney raised his revenue and EBITDA estimates for both Snap and Pinterest, placing them ahead of Street expectations. For Snap, his FY23 revenue estimate stands at $4.62 billion, with FY24 revenue estimated at $5.33 billion. The consensus estimates are slightly lower, at $4.61 billion and $5.20 billion, respectively. As for Pinterest, Heaney’s FY23 revenue estimate is $3.06 billion, with FY24 revenue projected at $3.63 billion, compared to the consensus of $3.06 billion and $3.59 billion.

This positive news has translated into price actions, with Snap shares trading 6.16% higher at $13.78 and Pinterest shares trading 1.89% higher at $33.91.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a direct response (DR) platform?

A direct response (DR) platform is a type of advertising platform that allows advertisers to elicit an immediate response from consumers or target audiences. It is often used for campaigns that aim to drive specific actions, such as making a purchase, signing up for a service, or downloading an app.

2. How do stock ratings upgrades impact a company’s stock price?

Stock ratings upgrades from reputable analysts can have a positive impact on a company’s stock price. Upgrades signal increased confidence in the company’s growth prospects or performance, which can attract more investors and lead to higher demand for the stock.

3. What factors contribute to revenue growth in consumer Internet companies?

Several factors can contribute to revenue growth in consumer Internet companies, including an increase in the number of users or customers, higher engagement levels with the platform or service, improved advertising strategies and ad pricing, and the introduction of new revenue streams or partnerships with other companies.

4. How are revenue and EBITDA estimates determined analysts?

Analysts use various methods to estimate a company’s revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). They consider factors such as historical financial data, industry trends, company-specific information, and insights from management. These estimates serve as forecasts and can help investors evaluate a company’s potential performance.