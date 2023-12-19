New Art Installation in Downtown Huntsville Sparks Community Engagement

A vibrant and lively new art installation has arrived in downtown Huntsville, bringing with it a sense of community and cheer. The Festival of Frosties, a project initiated Community Living Huntsville, Downtown Huntsville BIA, and Muskoka Lumber, features a collection of beautifully hand-painted, wooden snowmen displayed along Main Street.

The installation, which began in December 2023, has been embraced community members of all ages and abilities. People were given the opportunity to decorate the wooden cutouts, resulting in a diverse array of creative designs. The Frosties serve as a visual celebration of the community’s spirit and talent.

Sharon Hobbs, an enthusiastic participant, shared her excitement about the project. Alongside her son, Dawson, they crafted a whimsical Frosty adorned with rosy cheeks and a flowery hat. Hobbs expressed her hope that these Frosties would bring happiness and joy to all who encounter them.

Ellen Selby, the Interim Manager for Downtown Huntsville BIA, commended Community Living Huntsville for spearheading this initiative. She emphasized the importance of the art installation in reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of the community.

Jennifer Jerrett, the Community Engagement Specialist for Community Living Huntsville, extended her gratitude to Muskoka Lumber for their generous contribution of wood and assembly support. She also thanked the numerous community members who put their creativity to work in bringing the Frosties to life. The Downtown Huntsville BIA played a key role in installing the finished artworks.

Jerrett expressed her aspiration for the installation to foster connection and contemplation among visitors. By encouraging people to pause, observe the Frosties, and engage with others in the moment, she believes it can strengthen community bonds. Through these interactions, she hopes individuals will recognize the value of their unique skills and passions in building a stronger community together.

As part of the celebration, everyone is invited to visit downtown Huntsville, take a photo with a Frosty, and share it with the community. The installation seeks to spark conversations, inspire moments of reflection, and promote positivity and kindness.

The Festival of Frosties is a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration in creating a vibrant and inclusive community. It serves as a reminder that beauty and joy can be found in unexpected places, even during the winter season.