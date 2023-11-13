Sydney Woman Reunited with Pet Pythons After Alleged Dumping

A Sydney woman has been joyfully reunited with her two beloved pythons, Bagel and Mango, after they were allegedly abandoned on a Coogee street her ex-partner over three weeks ago. Following a heartfelt plea on social media, the community rallied together to help locate the 2.5-meter snakes.

The devoted owner expressed her gratitude to the public and local authorities for their unwavering support. With the help of media reports, the New South Wales police were able to apprehend the 25-year-old suspect and charge him with two counts of property damage.

Bagel, one of the pythons, was discovered outside Coogee RSL at the end of October and promptly returned home. Then, on Monday, the albino snake, Mango, was also safely reunited with its overjoyed owner.

Local law enforcement located the snakes in the vicinity and promptly arranged for them to be examined veterinarians before returning them to their rightful owner.

The woman took to her community’s Facebook page to share the incredible news and express her profound appreciation for the support received. She thanked the two alert residents who spotted the snakes, as well as the Randwick police for their prompt and dedicated efforts to reunite her with her scaly companions.

The heartwarming response from friends, neighbors, and the wider community was deeply touching to the snake owner. Their collective effort was instrumental in bringing the snakes home safely.

The Coogee residents flooded the Facebook page with messages of support and relief, thankful for the positive outcome. The owner, now relieved and grateful, expressed her happiness at the reunion and emphasized the power of community.

