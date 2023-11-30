New Ways to Experience German Christmas Cheer in Beijing

If you’re unable to make it to the German Christmas Bazaar this Saturday, don’t worry! There’s another exciting opportunity for you to immerse yourself in distinctively German Christmas cheer. The German Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Pre-Bazaar VIP Evening, and we have some exclusive tickets to offer you.

Taking place on the eve of the Chamber’s Christmas Bazaar, this event promises an abundance of German food, delightful mulled wine, and a chance to connect with individuals from various embassies and companies. Held at the German Embassy near Sanlitun, it guarantees an authentic German experience right here in Beijing.

What makes this event even more special is that all proceeds from the evening will be donated to charity. So, not only will you enjoy a delightful evening, but you’ll also be supporting a good cause. The sponsors and the benefiting charities will be announced soon, ensuring transparency and accountability.

We are pleased to offer 30 tickets for this exclusive event. All you need to do is follow the Beijinger’s official WeChat account and send us a message with the code “Pre-Bazaar Evening.” The first 30 people to follow and message us will receive a notification via message, securing their place at this VIP experience.

Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec 1, from 6-9pm, as the German Chamber of Commerce’s Pre-Bazaar VIP Evening awaits you at the German Embassy. You can look forward to a night filled with German specialties and the joyous spirit of Christmas.

Experience German Christmas magic without missing out on any of the festivities. Join us for this extraordinary evening and create lasting memories amidst a charming German ambiance.

FAQs:

